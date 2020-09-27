Mann Ki Baat: Farmers playing major role in building Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi

Our agriculture sector has shown its prowess during the COVID-19 pandemic and farmers are playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India, he said.
Modi also said the agriculture sector will benefit immensely with greater use of technology in farming.
Lauding farmers for strengthening the country’s agriculture sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the farm sector is playing a major role in efforts to build a self-reliant India.
He also said if the essence of Mahatma Gandhi’s economic philosophy was followed, there would not have been any need for the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign as India would have become self-reliant much earlier.