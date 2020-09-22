Farmers’ body hails new farm bills amid widespread protest; says new regime will give freedom, power

The new regulation will create an ecosystem where the farmers and traders will enjoy freedom of choice of sale and purchase of agri-produce.

The Federation of All India Farmer Associations (FAIFA) today said that the new set of farm bills approved by the government will go a long way in ensuring farmer prosperity and doubling of income. These visionary bills will ensure a sustainable and profitable future for the farming community, FAIFA added. The statement of the farmers’ body has come amid a widespread protest over the new farm bills passed in the Rajya Sabha last week. The new regime will give farmers the freedom to trade across states and will also empower farmers to turn into traders of their own produce and be in control of the process, it further said.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 were passed by Parliament. The new bills are expected to open more choices for the farmers, reduce marketing costs, and help them in getting better prices for their produce. With a separate dispute resolution mechanism in place, it is further believed to help abolish the cartelization.

Also Read: Modi govt increases MSP of wheat by Rs 50 per quintal amid widespread protest over new farm bills

“The new regulation will create an ecosystem where the farmers and traders will enjoy freedom of choice of sale and purchase of agri-produce and promote barrier-free inter and intra-state trade and commerce outside the physical premises of markets notified under State Agricultural Produce Marketing legislations,” B V Jaware Gowda, President, FAIFA, said in a statement. These timely crucial steps taken by the government will serve as cornerstones for envisioning a fair market for farmers that lets them receive their fair price by letting them be in control of their incomes with the freedom to trade, he added.

Meanwhile, the Modi government yesterday hiked the minimum support price of wheat by Rs 50 per quintal to Rs 1,975 per quintal amid a row over MSP’s sustainability after two farm bills were passed in the upper house. The CCEA has approved increasing the MSP of six rabi crops.