UP, Maharashtra, Gujarat lead in PM-Kisan rollout

Among themselves, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat have uploaded data of an additional 1.19 farmers for the PM-Kisan income support after the Election Commission (EC) allowed the government to extend the benefit to all the farmers details about whom were on the designated website as on March 10.

The governments in these three states are therefore in a position to provide the first and second tranches of Rs 2,000 each to these farmers too, apart from some 1.44 crore in these states who have already received the first tranche and can get the second instalment.

The Centre had transferred the PM-Kisan sums to about 2.75 crore farmers as of March 10, the day the Model Code of Conduct became effective.

According to the EC’s code of conduct, the works on projects could continue by the government agencies without reference to it if “specific beneficiaries have been identified, by name, before coming of Model Code into force”.

In case of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, 2.01 crore more farmers are eligible to receive the first tranche by March 31 while the second instalment, effective for April-July period, can cover all the 4.76 crore farmers, whose names have been submitted by states, the poll panel said last week.

“There is a challenge of data validation with Aadhaar or its enrolment number as well as bank accounts. As the Centre needs to validate Aadhaar of over 75 lakh farmers during this election period, the total number of beneficiaries could be even fall further,” an official said.

As FE reported earlier, many states that figure prominently on India’s agriculture map seem to have shown little efficiency or alacrity in completing the necessary formalities to ensure the income support reach the farmers. Opposition-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Karnataka haven’t rolled out the scheme yet while Bihar also doesn’t seem to have pulled up its socks.

In the Interim Budget on February 1, the Centre announced had the Rs 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) scheme, under which Rs 6,000 per year would be disbursed in three equal instalments to over 12 crore small and marginal farmers having a cultivable land of 5 acres or less.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 24 inaugurated its implementation in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.