Farm reforms will help turn farmers into entrepreneurs: PM Modi

Modi was speaking after releasing the autobiography of former Union Minister Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and renaming the Pravara Rural Education Society in Ahmednagar district after the Padma Bhushan recipient, via video conferencing.
Terming the farm reforms as historic, the prime minister said, "Today opportunities are being created to take farming and farmers from the role of annadata (food provider) to entrepreneurship." (Photo source: PIB)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government’s ‘historic’ farm reforms will create opportunities to take farmers to entrepreneurship and added his regime is focused on increasing their income.
