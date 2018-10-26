Farm loan waiver no solution to agri sector problems, long term plan needed, says Vice President

The statement comes just a day after Congress once again promised to waive all farm loans if it comes to power next year. (Express Photo)

Rejecting farm loan waiver as a solution to problems in agriculture sector, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said a long-term plan needs to be set up to solve the challenges. The statement comes just a day after Congress once again promised to waive all farm loans if it comes to power next year. Niti Aayog should also put more focus on solving problems of farmers amid climate change challenges and growing food demand, PTI reported citing Venkaiah Naidu.

“We have a clamour to populism to win over people during elections. That is not going to solve the problem (in agriculture sector). We have a clamour for free power. I am not in favour of free power. …We also have the practice of asking for farm loan waiver. This cannot be a permanent solution,” PTI reported him saying at an event.

“Are there banks which lend money and never ask for repayment? …My point is we have to think long term. Loan waiver cannot be a permanent solution. Farmers, scientists and policy makers should think seriously on this matter,” he added.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said his government is working to double farm income by 2022. The government, through an extensive and balanced policy, is aiming to provide inputs like quality seeds, fertilisers, water and electricity as well as markets for increasing farmers’ income, he had said.