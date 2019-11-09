Fake note tops list of counterfeit cases in India; these are other most spread duplicate items in market

The maximum number of counterfeit cases originate from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand.

Fake notes are involved in the highest number of counterfeit cases in India, whereas liquor, food and beverages, medicines, personal care items, follow the list. Counterfeit cases in India have increased by nearly 15 per cent in 2019. These items reach you on an everyday basis and make you unhealthy, also making a hole in the company’s revenue and reputation. The maximum number of counterfeit cases originate from Uttar Pradesh, followed by Bihar, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, according to Authentication Solutions Providers’ Association (ASPA). While a quarter of cases related to fake note are from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, around 65 per cent cases related to fake liquor are from Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. Of all the fake medicines sold in India, Bihar and UP contribute almost half of them.

“We need to create a strong informed choice for customers and government needs to play a crucial role in creating standards, guidelines to implementation, enforcement and awareness,” said Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu. We need to protect the customer’s interest and assure him of delivering the quality that he is paying, he added.

The menace of counterfeiting causes a revenue loss of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore every year in India. Right from heavy tax losses to the government to irreparable damage to brand images, counterfeiting is impacting the daily lives of people. The issue of counterfeiting and sub-standard products has been the cause of many major tragedies claiming many human lives both worldwide and in India.

Increasing cases of counterfeiting have also resulted in job losses, curtailing the growth of industries. Meanwhile, it has the potential to create havoc in healthcare systems by spurious drugs which can result in loss of human lives. Socio-economic crimes, such as counterfeiting, infringement of trademark, copyright also mushroom if corrective actions are not taken accordingly.

“There is a need for judicial sensitivity and a proactive approach to preventing recurrence and the decisions to act as deterrents. Partly, this has been achieved by imposing punitive damages and costs which would pinch the offender,” said Justice Manmohan Sarin, Former Lokayukta, NCT of Delhi, and Chief Justice, High Court of J&K.

There is also a need for imparting training to all the stakeholders, prosecutors, enforcement agencies and members of the judiciary in this field which requires specialized knowledge, he added.