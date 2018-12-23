Fake GST receipt alert! Vadodara Commissionate busts racket generating fake invoices

By: | Published: December 23, 2018 3:31 AM

Based on fake invoices valued at about Rs 70 crore received through courier and other means, the said company also availed more than Rs 12 crore of fake input tax credit.

gst, gst council meeting, arun jaitley, fm arun jaitleyAbout Rs 14 crore worth of fake GST credit was on the company to certain Ahmedabad-based firms, a statement said.

The Goods and Services (GST) commissionerate in Vadodara busted a racket of fake GST invoices used to claim nearly Rs 26 crore in illegal input tax credit, a statement issued by commissionerate said. During the search operations, officers also found a racket of a web of fake companies engaged in iron and steel sector, assistant commissioner Dhananjay Singh said. Based on records/documents seized during the searched and the confessional statement of the industrialist, involvement of various persons including professionals with the intent to fraudulently inflate company’s turnover and merely issuing fake GST invoices to the tune of Rs75 crore was detected.

About Rs 14 crore worth of fake GST credit was on the company to certain Ahmedabad-based firms, a statement said. Further, based on fake invoices valued at about Rs 70 crore received through courier and other means, the said company also availed more than Rs 12 crore of fake input tax credit, resulting in huge loss to the government exchequer.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Fake GST receipt alert! Vadodara Commissionate busts racket generating fake invoices
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition