Fake GST invoices: Modi govt cracks the whip on tax evaders, launches largest ever pan-India operation

GST: Two years after the implementation of a common nationwide goods and services tax law, the Modi government has launched a major enforcement drive against the tax evaders. In an unprecedented operation jointly conducted by the department of revenue intelligence and directorate general of GST intelligence raided more than 300 locations across the country. The operation was so massive that it involved more than a thousand tax officers.

“In the biggest ever joint operation by Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and Directorate General of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) against exporters who were claiming a refund of IGST fraudulently, pan-India searches were carried out at 336 different locations across the country yesterday,” ministry of finance said in a statement.

The joint operation of the two premier intelligence agencies of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), was a first of its kind in the history of CBIC which involved about 1200 officers from both the agencies.

“On the basis of data analytics, an intelligence developed in close coordination by both the agencies revealed that some exporters are exporting goods out of India on payment of tax (IGST), being done almost entirely out of the Input Tax Credit (ITC) availed on the basis of ineligible or fake supplies. Further, such IGST payment was claimed as refund on export,” said the ministry.