Facebook’s global affairs VP refutes co-founder Chris Hughes’ call to break up company

Facebook\u2019s challenges can be tackled through regulation, not by breaking up the company, a company official wrote Saturday in the New York Times. \u201cWhile we operate under more regulation now than at any point in the history of the company, we believe more should be done,\u201d said Nick Clegg, the social media giant\u2019s vice president of global affairs and communications. Clegg\u2019s piece came in response to the provocative made in a May 9 New York Times opinion piece by Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes, \u201cIt\u2019s Time to Break Up Facebook.\u201d Hughes went on in an interview to air Sunday on CNN to question the \u201cnear-unilateral power\u201d held by Facebook CEO and Chairman Mark Zuckerberg across the social media empire and its billions of users. \u201cHughes maintains that lawmakers merely marvel at Facebook\u2019s explosive growth and have overlooked their own responsibility to protect the public through more competition,\u201d Clegg wrote. He said that reflects misunderstandings about the \u201ccentral purpose\u201d of antitrust law. \u201cIt is hard to sustain the claim that Facebook is a monopoly,\u201d Clegg said. Most of Facebook\u2019s revenue, he said, comes from digital advertising, and the company has an estimated market share of about 20 percent of the U.S. online ad market. Antitrust law, he said, is meant to protect consumers by making sure they have access to low cost and high quality goods and services. The laws are \u201cnot meant to punish a company because people disagree with its management,\u201d he added. Clegg said governments should set rules in four areas: reducing harmful content, protecting democratic elections, supporting unified rules for data privacy, and making it easier for individuals to move their data. \u201cAnyone worried about the challenges we face in an online world should look at getting the rules of the internet right, not dismantling successful American companies,\u201d Clegg wrote.