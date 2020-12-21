  • MORE MARKET STATS

Exposure to Transstroy India account at Rs 678.28 crore, clarifies Canara Bank

By: |
December 21, 2020 9:43 AM

Transstroy India was enjoying limits from various banks under multiple banking arrangements from 2001.

Transstroy India, Canara Bank, RBIA consortium with Canara Bank as a leader and 13 other banks was formed in 2013 and the total limit sanctioned was Rs 4,765.70 crore. (Reuters Image)

Canara Bank has clarified that it has an exposure of Rs 678.28 crore to the account of Transstroy India, reported as fraud to the RBI on 10.02.2020, where 100% provision has been made in the account. Transstroy India was enjoying limits from various banks under multiple banking arrangements from 2001.

Subsequently, a consortium with Canara Bank as a leader and 13 other banks was formed in 2013 and the total limit sanctioned was `4,765.70crore and the share of Canara Bank was Rs 678.28 crore

Related News

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Exposure to Transstroy India account at Rs 678.28 crore clarifies Canara Bank
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India lines up fresh plan to break into top 50 nations in World Bank’s ease of doing business index
2Economy 2021: Bigger govt spend is the vaccine, but not a sure shot
3Technology and science can strengthen rural economy: Nitin Gadkari