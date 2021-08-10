Exports up over 50 pc to USD 7.41 bn during August 1-7

Exports of engineering goods increased by 63 per cent to USD 834 million.

The country’s exports rose by 50.45 per cent to USD 7.41 billion during August 1-7, on account of healthy growth in the shipments of engineering goods, gems and jewellery as well as petroleum products, according to provisional commerce ministry data. Imports during the week too grew by about 70 per cent to USD 10.45 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 3 billion.

Exports of engineering goods increased by 63 per cent to USD 834 million. Similarly, the outbound shipments of gems & jewellery rose by 121 per cent to USD 418 million. For petroleum products exports increased 145 per cent to USD 522 million, the data showed. However, exports of iron ore, oil meals and oil seeds recorded negative growth.

Oil imports during August 1-7, jumped by about 141 per cent to USD 1.80 billion. Similarly, imports of electronic goods rose by nearly 31 per cent to USD 308 million.

Gold imports during the period declined by 12.48 per cent to USD 100 million. Exports to the US, UAE and Saudi Arab grew by 48.4 per cent to USD 462.7 million, 70 per cent to USD 209-7 million, and 180 per cent to about USD 164 million, respectively.