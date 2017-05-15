Exports up 20% in April; trade deficit widens to over $13 bn

India’s exports grew by 19.77 per cent to $24.63 billion in April on account of robust performance by sectors like petroleum, textiles, engineering goods as well as gems and jewellery. Imports too jumped 49.07 per cent to $37.88 billion last month from $25.4 billion in April 2016, according to the data released by the commerce ministry.

A huge jump in gold imports pushed up the trade deficit to $13.24 billion during the month under review from $4.84 billion a year ago.The imports of the precious metal rose 3-fold to $3.85 billion in April compared to $1.23 billion in the same month last year.In the last fiscal, 2016-17, exports saw a growth of 4.71 per cent to $274.64 billion as against $262.3 billion in 2015-16.