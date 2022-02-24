Exports to exceed $30 bn in February, may even cross record target of $400 bn in FY22: Piyush Goyal

The minister said the national single-window system, which aims to become a “one-stop shop” for investors to apply for various approvals and make it easier for them to set up units, has already onboarded 20 central government departments and 14 states/Union territories.

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday merchandise exports will exceed $30 billion for a 11th straight month in February and outbound shipments in the current fiscal can potentially cross even the ambitious target of $400 billion.

Goods exports already hit $25.3 billion in the first three weeks of February, up 26.4% from a year before and 26.7% from the pre-pandemic (same period in FY20) level. The country’s merchandise exports had shrunk 7% in FY21 from a year earlier to $292 billion in the wake of the devastation caused by the pandemic. However, global demand for goods improved dramatically this fiscal following an industrial resurgence in advanced economies that brightened the prospects of Indian exports.

Similarly, services exports will likely scale a fresh peak of $250 billion this fiscal, the minister said, adding that robust growth in this sector prompted his ministry to revise the targets for FY22 twice from the initial goal of $225 billion. Services exports were to the tune of $206 billion in FY21.

As India prepares to get into a raft of free trade agreements (FTAs) this year and next, Goyal said while the government will try its best to ensure that the pacts don’t harm interests of domestic industry, some amount of give-and-take in trade negotiations is always inevitable. At the same time, he asked industry to take advantage of the ample opportunities that are set to come its way due to the FTAs. India last week signed the comprehensive economic partnership agreement with the UAE, its first such FTA with any economy in over a decade. It’s planning to seal such deals with members of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Australia, the UK, Canada, Israel and the EU in future.

Citing the recent government push for Atmanirbhar in the semiconductor and active pharmaceutical ingredient space, Goyal exhorted industry to identify more critical areas where the country needs to be self-sufficient, so that any disruption caused by geo-political tensions or other crises won’t hurt India’s interests much. Domestic exporters need to focus on our competitive edge and comparative advantage over others, and they need to further improve their competitiveness, Goyal said.

At the same time, industry needs to zero in on the regulatory processes that can be simplified further, Goyal said. The government has simplified the need for more than 24,500 compliances and decriminalised as many as 750 offences to reduce India Inc’s compliance burden and promote ease of doing business, he said, asking industry to flag more such compliances that can be simplified or done away with.

The minister said while the production-linked incentive schemes, rolled out by the government in the aftermath of the Covid outbreak, focusses mainly on large firms, they also bolster the MSME eco-system by enhancing order flow for such businesses.

As many as 10 start-ups turned into unicorns in just 53 days of 2022, Goyal said, highlighting the improving business climate in the country.

A record 42 start-ups grew into unicorns in 2021 alone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said last month, hinting at limitless possibilities before new-generation entrepreneurs. About 61,000 start-ups have already registered themselves with the government, barely six years after the Start-Up India was launched in January 2016.