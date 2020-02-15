Exports sink: Trade deficit hits seven-month high in January

Trade deficit hits seven-month high in January
Merchandise exports dropped 1.7% y-o-y in January to $26 billion, the sixth straight month of contraction, pushing up trade deficit to a seven-month high of $15.2 billion, as imports dropped at a slower pace of 0.8%.
Core (non-oil and non-gold) imports dropped by 4.7%, reflecting demand compression. External headwinds and subdued domestic manufacturing continue to hurt exports.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.