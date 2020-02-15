Exports sink: Trade deficit hits seven-month high in January

Core (non-oil and non-gold) imports dropped by 4.7%, reflecting demand compression.

Merchandise exports dropped 1.7% y-o-y in January to $26 billion, the sixth straight month of contraction, pushing up trade deficit to a seven-month high of $15.2 billion, as imports dropped at a slower pace of 0.8%.

Core (non-oil and non-gold) imports dropped by 4.7%, reflecting demand compression. External headwinds and subdued domestic manufacturing continue to hurt exports.