Exports rises 42.33% to $35.47 billion in October

November 01, 2021 8:45 PM

The exports stood at $24.92 billion in October 2020 and $26.23 billion in October 2019.

India’s merchandise exports in October rose 42.33 per cent to $35.47 billion, according to provisional data released by the government on Monday. The exports stood at $24.92 billion in October 2020 and $26.23 billion in October 2019.

“India’s merchandise exports in October 2021 was $35.47 billion, an increase of 42.33 per cent over $24.92 billion in October 2020 and an increase of 35.21 per cent over $26.23 billion in October 2019,” as per an official statement.

The merchandise imports surged 62.49 per cent to $55.37 billion from $34.07 billion in October 2020. It was $37.99 billion in October 2019.

As per the data, the trade deficit in October 2021 was $19.9 billion and $98.71 billion during April-October 2021.
The gold imports stood at $5.1 billion in October compared to $2.49 billion a year ago, an increase of 104.25 per cent.

