Exports rise to USD 13.72 bn during Apr 1-14: Commerce Ministry data

April 16, 2021 3:29 PM

The country’s exports have increased to USD 13.72 billion during April 1-14 this year on account of healthy growth rate in sectors such as engineering and gems and jewellery, according to the provisional data of the Commerce Ministry. Exports during April 1-14 last year were aggregated at USD 3.59 billion.

In April 2020, the outbound shipments had contracted by a record 60 per cent due to COVID-19 related lockdown.
Imports during the period under review swelled to USD 19.93 billion as against USD 6.54 billion during April 1-14 last year, the data showed.

The final figures for April 2021 would be released during mid-May by the ministry. Exports have surged by 60.29 per cent to USD 34.45 billion in March, even as the outbound shipments contracted by 7.26 per cent during the full 2020-21 fiscal to USD 290.63 billion

