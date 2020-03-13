Exports post first rise in 7 months, grow by 2.91 pc in February

By: |
Updated: March 13, 2020 7:47:53 PM

Imports too grew by 2.48 per cent to USD 37.5 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 9.85 billion as against USD 9.72 billion in February 2019.

Exports, Imports, commerce ministry, trade deficit, latest news on importsOil imports jumped by 14.26 per cent to USD 10.76 billion in February compared to 9.41 billion in the year-ago month.

India’s exports rose for the first time in seven months in February growing by 2.91 per cent to USD 27.65 billion, according to the commerce ministry data released on Friday. Imports too grew by 2.48 per cent to USD 37.5 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 9.85 billion as against USD 9.72 billion in February 2019.

Oil imports jumped by 14.26 per cent to USD 10.76 billion in February compared to 9.41 billion in the year-ago month. Exports during April-February this fiscal dipped by 1.5 per cent to USD 292.91 billion.
Imports during the period declined by 7.30 per cent to USD 436 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 143.12 billion.

Related News

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Exports post first rise in 7 months grow by 2.91 pc in February
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Sanjeev Sanyal tells why India has an edge in dealing with coronavirus headwinds
2Commerce ministry reviews corona impact on trade
3Temporary breather: IIP rises, CPI inflation eases