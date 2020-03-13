Exports post first rise in 7 months, grow by 2.91 pc in February

Imports too grew by 2.48 per cent to USD 37.5 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 9.85 billion as against USD 9.72 billion in February 2019.
Oil imports jumped by 14.26 per cent to USD 10.76 billion in February compared to 9.41 billion in the year-ago month. Exports during April-February this fiscal dipped by 1.5 per cent to USD 292.91 billion.
Imports during the period declined by 7.30 per cent to USD 436 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 143.12 billion.
