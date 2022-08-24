Exports performance on track, says commerce secretary

On Tuesday, commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said the country’s exports performance is pretty much on track. Goods exports may be around $470-480 billion this fiscal, against $422 billion in FY22.

Also read| $1 trillion exports: These 6 sectors to help India become export powerhouse by FY28

The trade deficit, which touched $99 billion in the first four months of FY23, won’t hit the “discomfort level”, he said, adding that the commerce ministry is closely monitoring it. Until July this fiscal, exports grew 20.1% to $157.4 billion.