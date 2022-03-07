Exports of agricultural, processed food up 23 per cent in Apr-Jan

Meat, dairy and poultry products exports grew over 13 per cent to USD 3.40 billion during the ten-month period of the current fiscal year, it said adding fruits and vegetables outbound shipments were up 16 per cent to USD 1.20 billion.

Exports of agricultural and processed food products rose over 23 per cent to USD 19.7 billion during April-January 2021-22 as compared to the year-ago period’s, the commerce ministry said on Monday.

The exports stood at USD 15.97 billion in the ten-month period a year ago.

Export of rice was the top forex earner at USD 7.7 billion during the period under review, it said.

Similarly, shipments of wheat increased to USD 1.74 billion during the period.

“We continue to focus on creating infrastructure for boosting exports by focusing on clusters in collaboration with state governments while taking into consideration the objective of Agriculture Export Policy, 2018,” M Angamuthu, Chairman, APEDA, said.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) comes under Ministry of Commerce and Industry.