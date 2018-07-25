​​​
  3. Exports likely to touch $350 billion in FY19, says Suresh Prabhu

Exports likely to touch $350 billion in FY19, says Suresh Prabhu

India's exports would register healthy growth rates in the coming months and are expected to touch USD 350 billion in 2018-19, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 25, 2018 3:13 PM
india exports, suresh prabhu, Commerce and Industry Minister, GDP, merchandise exports, commerce ministry The minister also said that India is pushing for export of services to countries in Africa and Latin America. (Reuters)

India’s exports would register healthy growth rates in the coming months and are expected to touch USD 350 billion in 2018-19, Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu said today. He also said that services sector is set to become a dominant driver of the Indian economy and will contribute USD 3 trillion to the GDP by 2025. A commerce ministry statement, quoting Prabhu, said that the services sector contributes significantly to India’s increased productivity and competitiveness.

The minister also said that India is pushing for export of services to countries in Africa and Latin America. “Despite increasing global protectionism, exports will continue to register healthy growth rates and is expected to touch USD 350 billion in the current fiscal,” he added. In 2017-18, the country’s merchandise exports grew by about 10 per cent to USD 303 billion.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Think Equity. Think Motilal Oswal.

Motilal Oswal

Go to Top