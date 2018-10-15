​​​
  3. Exports enter negative zone, decline 2.15 per cent in September

India's exports entered negative zone after five months, declining 2.15 per cent in September on a yearly basis, showed government data Monday.

Published: October 15, 2018
indian export business, trade deficit, indian import business The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was estimated at USD 13.98 billion during September 2018.

India’s exports entered negative zone after five months, declining 2.15 per cent in September on a yearly basis, showed government data Monday. Imports, however, went up by 10.45 per cent in September. The increase works out to be 16.16 per cent during April-September period of 2018-19 financial year.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was estimated at USD 13.98 billion during September 2018. The overall deficit stood at USD 94.32 billion in the first six months of the current fiscal. Exports were on the rise since April, after declining by 0.66 per cent in March 2018.

