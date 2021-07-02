Exports during April-June rise to $95 billion: Piyush Goyal

In June quarter 2020-21, exports were USD 51 billion.

Exports during June quarter this year jumped to USD 95 billion on account of healthy growth in sectors, including engineering, rice, oil meals and marine products, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

The merchandise exports were USD 82 billion during April-June 2018-19 and USD 90 billion during the last quarter of 2020-21, he told reporters here. In June quarter 2020-21, exports were USD 51 billion. Last month, exports grew by 47 per cent to USD 32 billion.

“Exports during April-June period are the highest ever merchandise exports in a quarter in the history of India,” Goyal said.

He also said the ministry will work with all the stakeholders concerned to achieve the target of USD 400 billion exports in this fiscal year.