Exports down, economy sagging: These 31 products can boost India’s global share; check full list

The government must promote items including women’s apparel, drugs and furniture, says a new study by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

Even as India faces challenges on the export front amid economic slowdown and muted growth, an industry body has identified a list of items with ‘high potential’ to boost its exports. The government must promote items including women’s apparel, drugs and furniture to increase its share in global exports, says a new study by industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The study comes at a time when India is seeing contraction in exports amid ongoing global trade war. During April-June 2019, exports fell 1.69 per cent to $81 billion, while imports were contracted by 0.29 per cent to $127 billion.

CII has identified 31 such products and also submitted recommendations to boost exports in these sectors to the commerce ministry. The other suggestions include expansion of domestic production and ‘targeted promotion’ in top importing nations to build exports in these products. CII has also suggested to negotiate on non-tariff barriers with the countries importing these products. The paper titled ‘Indian Exports: The Next Trajectory – Mapping Products and Destinations’ also talked about the further scope to bring about improvement in items where the country is also performing satisfactory including jewellery, women’s clothing, and medicines.

Here is the full list of 31 items: