Exports dip 8.74 per cent in November; trade deficit narrows to $9.87 billion

December 15, 2020 6:49 PM

During April-November 2020-21, exports dropped by 17.76 per cent to USD 173.66 billion, while imports contracted by 33.55 per cent to USD 215.69 billion.

The country’s exports dipped 8.74 per cent to USD 23.52 billion in November on account of contraction in shipments of key sectors like petroleum, engineering, chemicals and gems and jewellery, official data showed on Tuesday.

During April-November 2020-21, exports dropped by 17.76 per cent to USD 173.66 billion, while imports contracted by 33.55 per cent to USD 215.69 billion.

Trade deficit stood at USD 42 billion for the first eight months of the fiscal as compared to USD 113.42 billion in the same period last year.

Oil imports in November dropped by 43.36 per cent to USD 6.27 billion.

