Export growth muted, deficit up

Trade deficit worsened to .7 billion in January from .1 billion in December.

Merchandise exports rose 3.7% to $26.36 billion in January despite a weak rupee, up from 0.3% in December but lower than 9.1% growth achieved so far this fiscal. At $41.09 billion, imports barely grew, despite a 38% jump in gold buys. Trade deficit worsened to $14.7 billion in January from $13.1 billion in December.