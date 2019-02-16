Export growth muted, deficit up

Merchandise exports rose 3.7% to $26.36 billion in January despite a weak rupee, up from 0.3% in December but lower than 9.1% growth achieved so far this fiscal
Merchandise exports rose 3.7% to $26.36 billion in January despite a weak rupee, up from 0.3% in December but lower than 9.1% growth achieved so far this fiscal. At $41.09 billion, imports barely grew, despite a 38% jump in gold buys. Trade deficit worsened to $14.7 billion in January from $13.1 billion in December.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.