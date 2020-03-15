Export body advises members to widen sourcing, reduce dependency on China

Sakthivel also urged members to spread health awareness about coronavirus among its workforce at their factories.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has advised its members to explore more markets for buying intermediates or raw materials to reduce dependency on China due to coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to its members, AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said that he has approached the government to direct Indian embassies abroad to identify alternate sources of input suppliers.

“We have advised our members to diversify their sourcing base given that the supply chain from China is disrupted,” he said. He also said that the council has identified top 10 apparel product lines or items each in the US, the EU, Japan and South Korea which are showing significant decline in imports from China.

"These items can work as new opportunities for local apparel exporters who have the potential to fill the gap," he said.