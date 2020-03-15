Export body advises members to widen sourcing, reduce dependency on China

In a letter to its members, AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said that he has approached the government to direct Indian embassies abroad to identify alternate sources of input suppliers.
The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) has advised its members to explore more markets for buying intermediates or raw materials to reduce dependency on China due to coronavirus outbreak.
In a letter to its members, AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said that he has approached the government to direct Indian embassies abroad to identify alternate sources of input suppliers.
“We have advised our members to diversify their sourcing base given that the supply chain from China is disrupted,” he said. He also said that the council has identified top 10 apparel product lines or items each in the US, the EU, Japan and South Korea which are showing significant decline in imports from China.
“These items can work as new opportunities for local apparel exporters who have the potential to fill the gap,” he said. Sakthivel also urged members to spread health awareness about coronavirus among its workforce at their factories.
Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.