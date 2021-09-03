Expo 2020 Dubai: India to showcase economic and cultural marvel

The Expo, which will witness the presence of top Indian companies, start-ups and various states, will also be a vibrant place to forge business deals as well. As India celebrates 75 years of its independence, the pavilion will also mirror the celebrations as well. (Representative image)

The Indian Pavilion at the mega Expo 2020 Dubai, starting October 1, will showcase the country’s march to becoming a $5-trillion economy in the post-covid era, along with its vibrant culture and its past, commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam said on Thursday.

The Expo, which will witness the presence of top Indian companies, start-ups and various states, will also be a vibrant place to forge business deals as well. As India celebrates 75 years of its independence, the pavilion will also mirror the celebrations as well.

“India’s exceptional fightback against Covid and the emergence as a global business hub presenting huge opportunities for the world will be the overarching theme of India’s participation at Expo 2020 Dubai,” Subrahmanyam said.

Large number of prominent government ministers, officials and celebrities are set to visit India pavilion during the six months of Expo 2020, which will also host number of cultural events.

The India Pavilion will feature an innovative kinetic façade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. “It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis. It represents the theme of ‘India on the move’ and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation,” according to an official statement.

The entire four-storey structure of the India pavilion is divided into two parts. The zones are identified based on 11 primary themes — climate and biodiversity, space, urban and rural development, tolerance and inclusivity, golden jubilee, knowledge and learning, travel and connectivity, global goals, health and wellness, food agriculture and livelihoods and water.

‘Taking steps to address container shortage’

Subrahmanyam said the government could announce the extension of a transport subsidy scheme for farm goods within a week. The scheme, which is expected to soften the blow of exorbitant shipping costs for farm exporters, was in effect until March 2021. Acknowledging that container shortage has driven up shipping costs by 300-500% over the past few months, the secretary also pointed out that it’s a global phenomenon now. Nevertheless, the government is taking steps to address the issue. The Cabinet secretary held a meeting of senior officials on this issue on Wednesday. Another meeting at the shipping ministry was held on Thursday, while commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal will chair a crucial meeting next week, he said. Both short-term and long-terms solutions are being explored, he added.