Explainer: SDF or Standing deposit facility liquidity window

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a standing deposit facility (SDF) at 3.75% as a measure aimed at normalising the course of monetary policy. Experts see this as a move to raise interest rates without actually raising any key rates. FE explains what an SDF is, its implications for monetary policy and interest rates and the role of the facility in the central bank’s overall liquidity management toolkit.

What is an SDF?

The SDF is a liquidity window through which the RBI will give banks an option to park excess liquidity with it. It is different from the reverse repo facility in that it does not require banks to provide collateral while parking funds. The new SDF launched on April 8 will accept deposits from banks at 3.75%, that is, 25 basis points (bps) below the repo rate of 4%. Access to the SDF will be at the discretion of banks and it will be available on all days of the year after market hours.

Why will the SDF lead to an increase in money market rates?

Through much of the pandemic, banks had been parking funds with the RBI under the reverse repo window at 3.35%. The monetary policy committee (MPC) has kept the repo rate at an all-time low of 4% since May 2020. Due to the various liquidity management operations carried out by the central bank to counter the effects of the pandemic on the economy, the amount of cash in the system surged significantly. As a result, the operative rate in the market fell well below the repo as banks parked their huge surplus funds with the RBI at 3.35%.

While one of the members of the MPC had been seeking a hike in the reverse repo rate as the first step towards normalisation of policy, the RBI chose a different route. It first started variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions where the rates clocked in closer to the repo rate. It has now launched the SDF, while letting fixed rate reverse repo auctions take a backseat, which means banks will now not be able to park funds with the RBI for anything less than 3.75%. This translates to a 40-bps hike in the reverse repo rate and will therefore lead to a rise in the cost of money.

How is the SDF the floor for the policy corridor?

The policy corridor is effectively the difference between the rate at which the RBI accepts money from banks and the rate at which it infuses money into the system. Since the central bank will no longer accept money for anything lower than 3.75%, the SDF rate becomes the floor for the policy corridor. The ceiling for the corridor will be the marginal standing facility (MSF) at 4.25%, 25 bps above the repo rate, which is meant for the RBI to lend to banks in an emergency situation. Hence, the liquidity corridor, or the policy corridor, will now be placed symmetrically around the repo rate.

How will the new liquidity management framework affect system liquidity?

During the pandemic, the RBI offered liquidity worth Rs 17.2 trillion through its various schemes, of which Rs 11.9 trillion was utilised. So far Rs 5 trillion has been returned or withdrawn on the lapse of various scheme due dates. The extraordinary liquidity measures combined with liquidity injected through other operations of the RBI have left a liquidity overhang to the tune of Rs 8.5 trillion. The RBI will carry out a gradual withdrawal of this liquidity over a multi-year time frame beginning this year. The aim will be to restore the size of the liquidity surplus in the system to a level consistent with the prevailing stance of monetary policy.