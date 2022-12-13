Explainer: Rewriting Co-operative regulation

The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill aims to bring accountability in the governance structure of co-operatives with presence in more than one state. It also aims to improve their financial discipline and make it easier for them to raise funds. Sandip Das explains the Bill’s key elements:

The co-operative landscape in India

According to the ministry of co-operation, there are 850,000 co-operative societies in India, with 38 crore members, across areas such as agricultural credit, dairying, fisheries and housing. Of these, nearly 1,550 are urban co-operative banks (UCBs), and 97,006 are rural ones, with a combined asset size of ~Rs 18 trillion. The deposit base of UCBs stood at Rs 5 trillion as of March 2020 (deposits account for 90% of co-operatives’ resource base).

Co-operatives account for a fifth of agricultural loans disbursed, 35% of fertiliser distribution, 25% of soil nutrients production, and a fifth of fisheries business. They also play a key role in wheat and rice procurement.

What are multi-state co-operative societies (MSCS)?

Currently, there are two types of co-operatives in the country—State Co-operative Societies and Multi-State Co-operative Societies (MSCS). While a co-operative society functioning in a single state is governed by that state’s law, one with operations in more than one state is governed by the Multi-State Co-operative Societies Act, 2002.

There are around 1,500 registered MSCS, engaged in various economic activities, including dairying, fertiliser production, etc.

A chunk of these bodies is in Maharashtra (655), while Uttar Pradesh has 154, Tamil Nadu (123) and Gujarat (42). As many as 81 such societies are under liquidation, and the process of winding them up has been initiated.

The Bill and MSCS governance

Under the 2002 Act, elections to an MSCS board are conducted by the board itself. The new Bill provides that the Centre will establish the Co-operative Election Authority to conduct elections, supervise, direct and control the preparation of electoral rolls, and perform other prescribed functions.

The Bill envisages the creation of a fund for the revival of sick MSCS. The revival will be financed by profit-making MSCS.

The Bill’s merger provisions

The Multi-State Co-operative Societies (Amendment) Bill provides for the amalgamation and division of MSCS. Both merger and division need a resolution to be passed at a general assembly. This requires at least two-thirds of the members to be present and vote in favour of the merger/division.

The merger of a state co-operative with an existing MSCS is also dealt with in the Bill.

Does the Centre get more power on MSCS regulation?

Under the existing Act, the Centre can give directions to, and supersede, the boards of specified multi-state co-ope-rative societies, in which it has a shareholding of at least 51%.

The Bill amends this definition to include any MSCS, in which the government has any shareholding, or to which it has extended any loan, financial assistance, or guarantee.

Opposition parties have said that the Bill’s provision on the merger of societies, formed under state laws, violates federal principles.

Grievance redressal under the Bill

As per a provision in the Bill, the Centre will appoint one or more ombudsmen with territorial jurisdictions. The ombudsmen shall inquire into complaints made by the members of an MSCS regarding deposits, equitable benefits of the society’s functioning, or issues affecting the individual rights of the members. The ombudsmen shall complete the process of inquiry and adjudication within three months of the complaint. Appeals against the directions of ombudsmen may be filed with the central registrar (appointed by the Centre) within a month.