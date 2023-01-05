Expenses for most families rose in 2022

Around 73% of the consumers believe that their expenses increased in 2022 compared to 2021 and 50% believe attributed it to rising inflation, according to consumer data intelligence company Axis My India’s January India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI). Consumer sentiments took a beating in three out of the five sub-indices.

According to the latest report, the January net CSI score for overall consumer sentiments has gone up one point, from 7 to 8, this month.

About 55% of consumers from across rural and urban India reported a rise in their household spending this month compared to 8% who said their spending decreased. The report, however, shows a marginal one-point decline in the share of consumers reporting increased household spending from the month before.

The report also shows the share of households in which spending on essentials, like personal care and household items, was at 41% this month, down from 46% in December. Spends on non-essential and discretionary products like AC, car and refrigerator increased for 7% , from 8% last month. Expenses towards health items such as vitamins, tests and healthy food surged for 39% households this month, a decline of 3 points.

Meanwhile, media consumption, including TV, internet and radio, went up in the households of 21% of consumers surveyed, the same as last month. Mobility rose for 7% of the families — an increase of 1% from last month.

Also Read You can combat inflation & market volatility with Ulips



“Our Consumer Sentiment Index shows that the sentiments were highest in first half of 2022 post which it dipped slightly but overall, we ended 2022 with consumer sentiments better than 2021 and much better than 2020. In the second half of the year overall consumer spending had reached a status quo bias where the keenness to increase consumption had been limited, mainly due to inflation and rise in interest rates. The intent to invest and save more in 2023 reflects the current environment of resilience & cautious growth,” said Pradeep Gupta, chairman and managing director, Axis My India.