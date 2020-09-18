Expecting continuous improvement in leather, footwear exports in coming months: CLE chairman

The industry, which employs 4.42 million people, was also hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country’s exports of leather and footwear items are expected to see continuous improvement in the growth rate in the coming months on account of increasing demand in global markets, CLE said on Friday.

Council for Leather Exports (CLE) Chairman Aqeel Ahmed Panaruna said the exports in August stood at USD 356.15 million and “our industry is confident of achieving 90 per cent of last year’s exports in September”.

The sector’s export in July was USD 333 million and USD 245 million in June.

He added that as of now, there is an increase in demand for casual products and lesser demand for formal items, as more people are still working from home.

“But, we are optimistic that once the pandemic situation settles down, the overall demand will increase and there will be more opportunities for the sector. We should be prepared for unexpected challenges and at the same time, utilise the emerging market opportunities,” Panaruna said.

Italy, Germany, Spain, France, the UK and the US account for about 65 per cent of India's leather exports.