Expanding road network will enhance rural development, help remote areas: PM Modi

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of 32,152-kilometre roads in far-flung areas of the country at a cost of Rs 33,822 crore.
Noting that a better road network brings with it several benefits, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday the Union Cabinet’s decision on expanding road network will enhance rural development and help remote areas of the northeast as well as areas affected by the Left Wing Extremism.
The Cabinet also approved telecom connectivity in tribal areas by putting up telecom towers in 7,287 villages in five states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha.
“An important Cabinet decision, which will take the fruits of technology to our Aspirational Districts across five states and contribute to social empowerment,” Modi said.
