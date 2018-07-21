Expanding base: Income Tax to add 1.25 crore tax filers this fiscal

Representative Image

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has set a target of adding 1.25 crore income tax return filers for the current fiscal. This was declared by the policy-making body for the income tax department (ITD) as part of its central action plan for 2018-19. The document said the department had added about 1.06 crore filers (persons who were not included in the filer base at the beginning of the year and had filed returns during the year) during the fiscal year 2017-18. According to the ITD website, 6.74 crore taxpayers filed returns in FY18.

“The Indian economy is growing at a rapid pace. Considering the increased economic activities both in organised as well as unorganised sectors, there is scope for further widening of the direct tax base of the country,” the action plan said. The document provides individual target for all the eighteen regions. It added that new technological tools like data mining and analytics had opened new opportunities for identification of potential tax payers. The effective utilisation of these data by field officers would result in identification of a large number of potential tax payers, the document said.

Further, addressing officials, the plan said local intelligence, inputs from market associations, trade bodies and professional bodies should also be gathered and used to identify non-filers.