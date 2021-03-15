  • MORE MARKET STATS

Exim Bank sees exports growing 4.9 per cent in Q4

By: |
March 15, 2021 3:50 PM

Exim Bank releases its merchandise export forecast and non-oil exports every quarter basis based on the bank's leading index (ELI) model, which gauges the outlook for exports and is essentially developed as a leading indicator to forecast growth in total merchandise and non-oil exports on a quarterly basis.

During the March quarter of FY20, merchandise exports stood at $74.9 billion and non-oil shipments at $65.9 billion, Exim Bank said in a statement on Monday.

Exim Bank on Monday said it expects merchandise exports to touch $78.6 billion logging in a 4.9 per cent growth on-year in the March quarter, of which non-oil exports are seen at $73.9 billion – 12 per cent more than the year-ago period.

During the March quarter of FY20, merchandise exports stood at $74.9 billion and non-oil shipments at $65.9 billion, Exim Bank said in a statement on Monday.

Related News

Aggregate exports for FY21 are likely to be at $279.4 billion, down 10.8 per cent over FY20, the bank said, adding non-oil exports are seen at $256.8 billion, down 5.6 per cent.

The fall in exports of petroleum products can be attributed largely to the global slump in demand and especially in the transportation and logistics sectors following the pandemic.

Considering the global contraction in trade due to pandemic, non-oil exports has been resilient, as despite serious disruptions and logistical constraints exports remained upbeat, it said.

Merchandise exports contracted 36.7 per cent to $51.3 billion in Q1 from $81.1 billion in Q1 FY20, but imports fell a much sharper 52.4 per cent to $60.4 billion in the same period as against $127 billion a year ago due to the pandemic.

Between April and December 2020 trade deficit plunged to $57.5 billion from $125.9 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Exim Bank releases its merchandise export forecast and non-oil exports every quarter basis based on the bank’s leading index (ELI) model, which gauges the outlook for exports and is essentially developed as a leading indicator to forecast growth in total merchandise and non-oil exports on a quarterly basis.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Exim Bank sees exports growing 4.9 per cent in Q4
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1WPI inflation rises to 4.17 pc in Feb on costlier food, fuel
2China’s factories, consumers drive recovery into 2021
3Economy: Recovery continues but losing tempo; labour-intensive sectors still remain sluggish