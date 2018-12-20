Ex-MD of IL&FS Sec suspended

The new IL&FS board has unanimously approved the suspension of S Rengarajan, former MD of IL&FS Securities Services.
The new IL&FS board has unanimously approved the suspension of S Rengarajan, former MD of IL&FS Securities Services. The NCLAT, on Wednesday, ruled that Rengarajan be allowed to withdraw only Rs 2 lakh per month from any one bank account as sought by the Ministry of Company Affairs.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.