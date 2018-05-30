EVMs, not just better for democracy, but for bringing more electricity too!

EVMs not only good for democracy but for increasing electricity supply as well. (Image: PTI)

The use of voting machines significantly increased the provision of electricity, which was particularly striking for the fourth year since elections just before the upcoming elections, a research report by Brookings has said. Using night-time luminosity as a proxy for electricity provision, the study finds that the use of voting machines significantly increased the provision of electricity.

The study titled ‘The impact of electronic voting machines on electoral frauds, democracy, and development’ finds that the introduction of EVMs leads to a significant decline the vote share of the incumbent parties, which makes the election more competitive. This also has an impact on promoting development by increased provision of electricity. The EVMs run on an ordinary 6-volt alkaline battery and can be used in areas without electricity connections.

The study conducted for the period between 1992–2007, the Brookings report finds that for elections with voting machines, luminosity increases by 9.2% in the second year after the election compared to elections with paper ballots. “The provision of electricity in constituencies that used voting machines increases as the next election draws nearer and it is the highest for the year before the next election,” the report said.

“Overall, constituencies enjoy a marginally higher supply of electricity if elections are held with voting machines as

compared to paper ballots.” The research also studied the relationship between EVMs and crime. It said that the use of EVMs resulted in significant decline in crimes, such as murder and rape. “The use of electronic voting machines reduced total crimes by 31% in states with high percentage of criminal MLAs as compared to other states after one year of election,” the report said.

Amid the recent controversy over EVMs, a survey has shown that 71% Indians prefer of EVMs over paper ballots. While like most electronic items, EVMs may need repair from time to time but the trust level of citizens in EVMs continues to be high, a survey report by LocalCircles said. About 19% said that they would prefer paper ballots.