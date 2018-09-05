Every business has its own complexities and unique needs, says Bharat Goenka, Managing Director, Tally Solutions

The Goods & Services Tax (GST) has been implemented in India since July 1, 2017. Since then, the GST Council has been working to simplify the rules to make it easier for businesses. “At Tally, we have walked the GST journey with our customers by continuously building a reliable GST software on par with the changes, to make compliance simpler for businesses and tax consultants,” says Bharat Goenka, managing director, Tally Solutions. “Our new offering, Tally.ERP 9, is the ideal business companion; it is designed with flexibility to handle all of these,” he tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interaction. Excerpts:

There are numerous players, big and small, that have rolled out GST-specific solutions. How do you differentiate your offering in the market?

What differentiates Tally and GST is not really about GST itself but it’s about what has always differentiated Tally in the market for the last 30 years. It is the deep understanding we have got about the disorganised behaviour of the SMEs. The SMEs do not have access to resources which they can deploy on any environment or even any legal environment. Tally allows the ordinary business man to use it without needing technical support, without needing expertise and calculating all aspects of their business.

More than 1.5 million people have adopted our new release and we continue to grow this market. With the simplification of GST, people will start getting the benefit of not only the product but actually start getting the benefit of the law.

How has the past one year been for Tally Solutions?

As we have one and a half million customers and we have added almost half a million customers in the last one year itself, if you ask me from a pure business perspective, business is good. But, it is good for the wrong reasons. Instead I would be happy if the business was good and the law had also come out to be simple. Today, since businesses are facing issues with the taxation system and trying to cope with them, we are getting the adverse benefits of taking products like Tally to them to help them cope with their problems. We are working with government and with several organisations, to try and code the simplification of the whole process; only if that happens business will be good for the right reasons.

Do you see the GST simplification process happening soon?

The GST council has announced that the government is committed to this path. As we are talking, they are detailing the path so that the right changes in the procedures can happen and the rights changes in the law can take place.

The main thing in the path is the right IT building process. The very fact that the government has spoken of the intent means that it is committed to it and the entire country should applaud them for it. Very objectively, I would say the change will be a three-month to five-month exercise, because the detailing has to be right, and then the IT system has to work right. The entire country should look forward to this transition.

Are you putting new additions within the Tally product to make it more relevant and attractive?

Absolutely. In a business running for 30 years, you have to perpetually keep refreshing the experiences which clients have and as more and more new businesses adopt the product. Only then the product starts becoming richer. It’s that sometimes it becomes difficult to adopt. So you have to keep on changing the way you deliver solutions so the client can get immediate benefits rather than spending time in learning the product.

So we are two to three months away from launching our new product which will change the entire experience. The current experience of Tally will change completely and we will make it very easy, especially in the selected version because as we have got the GST connectivity listed in it, the true advantage of the new simplified law is the focus of our new release.