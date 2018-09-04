Even as Ayushman Bharat settles its first claim, Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi yet to join ‘Modicare’

PMJAY pilots were started in 26 hospitals in Haryana on the same day as they were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech. (PTI file)

Even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Scheme, touted as world’s largest healthcare scheme, settled its first claim a few days back, Arvind Kejriwal-ruled Delhi state is yet to take a call on joining the scheme. Amit Kumar, father of Karishma who was born in Karnal on August 17, became the first beneficiary of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) when the hospital was reimbursed Rs 9,000 for the caesarean birth.

PMJAY pilots were started in 26 hospitals in Haryana on the same day as they were announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech last month.

Till date, 22 states have chosen to run the healthcare scheme on ‘trust model.’ While Punjab, Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Delhi are still to come on board, Odisha has refused to become a part of the Ayushman Bharat scheme, The Indian Express had earlier reported citing unidentified officials.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme would be launched on September 25. PM Modi had then said that the technology being used for the scheme will be tested in the coming one month so as to make it foolproof.

The ambitious healthcare scheme is aimed towards poor and deprived families and identified occupational category of urban workers’ families – 8.03 crore in rural and 2.33 crore in urban areas – according to the latest SECC data.

In total, the central government has allocated nearly Rs 10,000 crore for the scheme. Claimed to be the world’s largest government-funded healthcare insurance scheme, it will cover nearly 50 crore people in total.

Under the programme, the Union Health Ministry had introduced a formal process to enlist both public and private hospitals to achieve universal health coverage under the programme.