  • MORE MARKET STATS

Europe’s economy shrinks in first quarter as US rolls ahead

By: |
Updated: Apr 30, 2021 3:57 PM

U.S. growth figures announced Thursday showed the U.S. grew 1.6 per cent during the first quarter, with business supported by strong consumer demand. On an annualized basis, the U.S. grew 6.4 per cent.

One factor in Europe is a slow vaccine rollout and prolonged lockdowns.One factor in Europe is a slow vaccine rollout and prolonged lockdowns.

Europe’s economy shrank 0.6 per cent in the first three months of the year as slow vaccine rollouts and extended lockdowns delayed a hoped-for recovery and underlined how the region is lagging other major economies in rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic.

The fall in output was smaller than the 1 per cent contraction expected by economists but still far short of the rebound underway in the United States and China, two other pillars of the global economy.

Related News

U.S. growth figures announced Thursday showed the U.S. grew 1.6 per cent during the first quarter, with business supported by strong consumer demand. On an annualized basis, the U.S. grew 6.4 per cent.

The second straight quarter of falling output in Europe, following contraction in the fourth quarter of 2021, confirms Europe’s double-dip pandemic recession after a rebound in growth in the third quarter. Two quarters of falling output is one definition of a recession.

Germany, the continent’s largest economy, shrank by a larger than expected 1.7 per cent as the manufacturing sector was hit by disruption of parts supplies on top of the hit to services and travel from pandemic-related restrictions on activity.

Economists said they expected an upturn in the coming weeks as vaccinations accelerate.

One factor in Europe is a slow vaccine rollout and prolonged lockdowns. Another is less government support for the economy. U.S. President Joe Biden’s USD 1.9 billion relief package, coupled with spending from earlier support efforts, will mean additional cash support of about 11-12 per cent of annual economic output for this year, according to economists at UniCredit bank.

By contrast, the European fiscal stimulus amounts to about 6 per cent of gross domestic product.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Europe’s economy shrinks in first quarter as US rolls ahead
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt sets record 104.3 mn ton rice production target for 2021-22 kharif season
2Chinese manufacturing rises in April but growth might slow
3US recovery from pandemic recession is showing momentum