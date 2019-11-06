EPF scam: Ex-MD of Uttar Pradesh power corporation held

“Prima-facie evidence suggests AP Mishra’s involvement in the case,” EOW director general Rajendra Pal Singh said, adding that other members of the trust would also be questioned in the coming days.

Former managing director of Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited A P Mishra was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of UP police on Tuesday in connection with the investment of over Rs 2,600 crore of the state power employees’ provident fund in the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

“Mishra has been arrested. The economic offences wing of the state police is probing the matter and strict action will be taken against those involved in this case,” said Uttar Pradesh director general of police O P Singh. Mishra was arrested after an EOW team sealed the office of UP Power Employee’s trust and searched the office for around 5-6 hours. Apart from this, the state government also removed the present MD of UPPCL, Aparna U, and posted her as irrigation secretary. M Devraj, who has returned from Central deputation, has been made the new power secretary and UPPCL MD, a government spokesperson said.

Two former UPPCL officials — trust secretary Praveen Kumar Gupta and director (finance) Sudhanshu Dwivedi — were arrested on Saturday following the registration of an FIR at the Hazratganj police station of Lucknow in connection with the scam.

“Prima-facie evidence suggests AP Mishra’s involvement in the case,” EOW director general Rajendra Pal Singh said, adding that other members of the trust would also be questioned in the coming days. Mishra’s detention and questioning comes days after the state government recommended a CBI probe into the matter and chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the EOW to investigate the case till the CBI takes over.