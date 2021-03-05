  • MORE MARKET STATS

Entire fiscal stimulus to be funded by borrowing, revenues; not taking money from people: FM

By: |
March 5, 2021 9:11 PM

To a query on whether the government is considering to regulate cryptocurrencies, Sitharaman said, “We have been in discussion with the RBI. When things develop closer to anything else, we will announce. But, we are working on it”.

Finance Minister Nirmala SitharamanFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the entire fiscal stimulus announced by the government would be funded by borrowings and revenues, and taxpayers will not be charged even a single penny.

“I am not expecting the stimulus to be funded by taxpayers. Not a rupee from the taxpayer. The entire amount …. is shown as revenue and borrowings. The government is borrowing to spend, but it is not taking from people,” she said while interacting with journalists at the IWPC (Indian Women’s Press Corps).

Related News

The Aatmanirbhar Bharat package announced by the government in 2020 to perk up the economy was estimated to be about Rs 27.1 lakh crore, which amounts to more than 13 per cent of GDP. This also includes liquidity measures announced by the RBI.

To a query on whether the government is considering to regulate cryptocurrencies, Sitharaman said, “We have been in discussion with the RBI. When things develop closer to anything else, we will announce. But, we are working on it”.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had last week said the apex bank has certain “major concerns” over the impact cryptocurrencies may have on the financial stability in the economy and has conveyed the same to the government.

Asked about her views on the Supreme Court judge asked a rape accused if he would marry a rape victim, Sitharaman said, “I think there are established …(ways of handling) in dealing with rape victims and when such allegations come, there are certain established ways of handling it. I am sure the court is ceased of it”.

Earlier this week, a Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde had asked a rape accused whether he was ready to marry the complainant.

Several women’s rights activists, eminent citizens, intellectuals, writers and artists had also written an open letter to the CJI demanding an apology and retraction of his remarks.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Entire fiscal stimulus to be funded by borrowing revenues not taking money from people FM
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Indian economy to do better than 8 per cent prediction: FinMin
2Interview: Muhammad Yunus on micro-credit & social impact models for a changed world
3India’s forex reserves increase by USD 689 million to USD 584.55 billion