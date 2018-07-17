Agri-market on mobile: This e-commerce app to help 5.5 crore farmers buy, sell agri produce, get loans

iMandi will also facilitate access to a range of financial services like loans, micro-finance and insurance, etc.

Fertilizer major IFFCO Ltd has partnered with Singapore-based technology firm iMandi Pte Ltd to launch an e-commerce app ‘IFFCO iMandi’ to provide over 5.5 crore farmers a one-stop shop to buy and sell agri-inputs and produce, electronics, equipment, loans and insurance, among other facilities, right on their mobile phones.

With this app, all e-commerce and digital initiatives of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO) will be available on the IFFCO iMandi mobile app, which would cater to 5.5 crore farmers already associated with the cooperative.

“It (IFFCO iMandi) is a ‘One Stop Shop’ for agri inputs & produce, FMCG, electronics, loans, insurance, etc. iMandi will address all needs of the farming community and aims to cater to captive user base of 55 million farmers,” said Dr U S Awasthi, Managing Director of IFFCO, in a statement. The app has already been launched in Chandigarh.

Under the agri-inputs marketplace, farmers can presently buy all IFFCO products, including fertilisers, agro chemicals and seeds at a discounted price and also get free delivery at their doorstep. Farmers will also be able to sell their produce online at the best prices in the near future, the statement added.

Apart from fulfilling the requirement through various marketplaces, the app also offers services and features like communication (chat and calling), entertainment and information/advisory content, among others, to keep the farmers engaged.

Users can also join various forums based on different topics of interests; can speak with subject-matter experts and also get advice on various problems. iMandi will also facilitate access to a variety of financial services like loans, micro-finance and insurance, etc.

Presently, IFFCO has over 55,000 point of sales, 36,000 cooperative societies, more than 30,000 warehouses and having access to 250 million rural consumers, which iMandi can utilize to expand its reach and scale.

iMandi is now available for download at Play Store and App Store for Android and iOS phones and accessible on the company website.