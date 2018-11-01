Ending APMC monopoly! Maharashtra follows Bihar to allow farm commodities, livestock trade outside mandis

By: | Published: November 1, 2018 1:32 PM

In a major move aimed at dismantling the monopoly of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Maharashtra became the second state after Bihar to allow trade in farm commodities including livestock outside the regulated wholesale markets or mandis.

agriculture sector, niti aayogThe existing APMC jurisdiction made it mandatory for the farmers to sell their crops in mandis within a geographically delineated market area. (Reuters)

In a major move aimed at dismantling the monopoly of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Maharashtra became the second state after Bihar to allow trade in farm commodities including livestock outside the regulated wholesale markets or mandis, The Indian Express reported. The Maharashtra Agriculture Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 1963 was amended through an ordinance by the Maharashtra government on October 25.

The existing APMC jurisdiction made it mandatory for the farmers to sell their crops in mandis within a geographically delineated market area. However, the supervisory powers of APMCs are now restricted after the amendment. It now allows sale of produce  only within its own “principal market yard, sub-market yard and market sub-yard”. The APMC shall from now onwards “not regulate marketing of agricultural produce and livestock in its delineated market area,” the amendment said.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty fickle as IT, FMCG stocks drop; mid-caps outperform; Infosys down 2%

Now, the traders or processors could directly deal with the farmers and vice versa and neither of the two is required to visit mandis to purchase or sell post harvest produce. A deal can be struck between the two parties at the farmgate. The point of first sale doesn’t have to be an APMC-regulated mandi, the amendment said.

In August 2016, the Maharashtra government had “de-listed” fruits and vegetables from the purview of APMC. In the same year, Bihar had scrapped its APMC Act altogether. Even though the Maharashtra government hasn’t done it exactly, the amendment doesn’t leave much power with the APMCs beyond their market yards. However, the APMCs can continue to levy a cess or market fee on the produce brought and traded in their mandis. But these levies (from 0.8 per cent to 1 percent of the value of purchase) can’t be charged on trades outside the purview of the mandi, it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Ending APMC monopoly! Maharashtra follows Bihar to allow farm commodities, livestock trade outside mandis
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Diwali Car Discounts
Up to Rs 10 lakh off on luxury cars, Bajaj model gets expensive and motorsport dominance by TVS
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
Bajaj Dominar 400 gets expensive once again: 4th price hike this year
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
TVS Racing clinches top spot in four categories at 2018 Indian National Rally Championship (INRC)
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Railways Boost!
Train 18 rolls out! 20 mind-blowing facts about Indian Railways engine-less Shatabdi killer
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Way to go! Indian Railways gets new aerodynamic 'Make in India' electric locomotive for semi-high speed trains
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Wow! Indian Railways mulling semi-high to high-speed rail corridor for Agra-Varanasi
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
RBI, Government at Loggerheads
Centre vs Central Bank: Govt can’t second-guess RBI, time to work together
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
Modi, RBI public brawl: Why the timing couldn’t be more awful for markets
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya calls for independence, as central bank under pressure to ease credit to small firms
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition