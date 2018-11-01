Ending APMC monopoly! Maharashtra follows Bihar to allow farm commodities, livestock trade outside mandis

The existing APMC jurisdiction made it mandatory for the farmers to sell their crops in mandis within a geographically delineated market area. (Reuters)

In a major move aimed at dismantling the monopoly of the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC), Maharashtra became the second state after Bihar to allow trade in farm commodities including livestock outside the regulated wholesale markets or mandis, The Indian Express reported. The Maharashtra Agriculture Produce Marketing (Development and Regulation) Act, 1963 was amended through an ordinance by the Maharashtra government on October 25.

The existing APMC jurisdiction made it mandatory for the farmers to sell their crops in mandis within a geographically delineated market area. However, the supervisory powers of APMCs are now restricted after the amendment. It now allows sale of produce only within its own “principal market yard, sub-market yard and market sub-yard”. The APMC shall from now onwards “not regulate marketing of agricultural produce and livestock in its delineated market area,” the amendment said.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty fickle as IT, FMCG stocks drop; mid-caps outperform; Infosys down 2%

Now, the traders or processors could directly deal with the farmers and vice versa and neither of the two is required to visit mandis to purchase or sell post harvest produce. A deal can be struck between the two parties at the farmgate. The point of first sale doesn’t have to be an APMC-regulated mandi, the amendment said.

In August 2016, the Maharashtra government had “de-listed” fruits and vegetables from the purview of APMC. In the same year, Bihar had scrapped its APMC Act altogether. Even though the Maharashtra government hasn’t done it exactly, the amendment doesn’t leave much power with the APMCs beyond their market yards. However, the APMCs can continue to levy a cess or market fee on the produce brought and traded in their mandis. But these levies (from 0.8 per cent to 1 percent of the value of purchase) can’t be charged on trades outside the purview of the mandi, it said.