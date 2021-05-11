  • MORE MARKET STATS

End of MSP? Far from it, rabi wheat purchases at brisk pace

By: |
May 11, 2021 7:48 AM

The country is geared up for record wheat procurement at MSP in the current rabi season.

MSP, wheat procurement, rabi crop, crop harvesting season, fram laws, MSP systemThe bulk wheat procurement occurs in April and May

The country is geared up for record wheat procurement at MSP in the current rabi season.

Related News

And 66% of the payments are made to farmers in Punjab and Haryana, the two states which are at the forefront of the agitation against the new farm laws, which, the agitators fear, could destroy the MSP system.

Do you know What is Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), Finance Bill, Fiscal Policy in India, Expenditure Budget, Customs Duty? FE Knowledge Desk explains each of these and more in detail at Financial Express Explained. Also get Live BSE/NSE Stock Prices, latest NAV of Mutual Funds, Best equity funds, Top Gainers, Top Losers on Financial Express. Don’t forget to try our free Income Tax Calculator tool.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. End of MSP? Far from it rabi wheat purchases at brisk pace
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid effect: Weakened economy can’t produce jobs, unemployment rate at 19-week high
2Wheat procurement: Rs 33,000 crore transferred to Punjab, Haryana farmers
3Exports, better balance sheets to help firms tide over second wave impact: Report