Employment Survey: Govt to launch five pan-India surveys on migrant and domestic workers

The main objective of the all-India quarterly establishment-based employment survey is to measure relative change in employment situation over successive quarters in sizeable segment of non-farm economy covering eight sectors of the economy.

To plug the data gap, the government will launch on Thursday five pan-India surveys on migrant and domestic workers, employment generated by professionals and in the transport sector apart from quarterly establishment-based employment survey.

According to an official statement, labour minister Santosh Gangwar will launch in Chandigarh software applications and release instruction manuals with questionnaire for these surveys to be conducted by Labour Bureau.

“The objective of the all-India survey on domestic workers would be to estimate the proportion of domestic workers in the workforce by major states and all-India and percentage distribution of these workers per households that employ them by important socio-demographic key characteristics,” the statement said.

The survey on migrant workers is aimed at estimating the number of migrant workers in the country and also to collect information on their living conditions, working conditions and other socio-economic conditions.

The objectives of survey on employment generated by professionals are essentially two-fold — to estimate the total number of active professionals in the country and to capture the employment generated by these professionals.

A survey will also be conducted to assess employment generated in transport sector.

“The surveys are significant in terms of the path-breaking initiative being taken by Labour Bureau in terms of use of information technology (IT) in the entire chain of data collection to report generation. The results of these surveys will be declared within 7-8 months including six months of field work,” the statement said.