Employment in key non-farm sectors grows marginally since second Covid wave: Survey

Employment in nine select non-farm sectors stood at 31.45 million in the October-December 2021 quarter, just 0.39 million more than the July-September period and 0.65 million higher than April-June, 2021, according to the third quarterly employment survey (QES) by the labour ministry released on Tuesday.

QES provides short-term employment assessment in establishments employing 10 or more workers, mostly in the organised segments, for nine selected sectors — manufacturing, construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation & restaurants, IT/ BPOs and financial services.

The QES data showed that even as the second Covid wave abated, the employment scenario during the October-December period improved only marginally.

The government, however, claimed the QES report indicated an “increasing trend in employment in organised segment employing 10 or more workers.” The second Covid wave hit the country in April 2021.

The third QES revealed that during October-December 2021, employment rose in six sectors — manufacturing, construction, health, accommodation & restaurant, IT/BPO and financial services sectors over the previous quarter. However, employment fell sequentially in sectors like trade, transport and education.

The survey work for the third quarter of QES corresponds to the period October 1 to December 31, 2021.

The second round of the QES for the July-September FY22 was released in January this year.

The third QES, which was conducted in 10,834 units, including 49 units belonging outside of the coverage area, found the share of female workers in such organised sector employment fell to 31.6% compared with 32.1% in July-September 2021, but was higher than 29% recorded in April-June, 2021.

Of all those employed, 85.3% of the workers were regular workers, followed by contractual employees at 8.9%. Self-employed and casual employees had almost equal share with 2.1% each. The share of fixed-term employees was the least at 1.6%.

According to CMIE, all-India unemployment rate in October, November and December last year 7.74%, 6.97% and 7.91% compared with 6.96% in July, 8.32% in August and 6.86% in September.

The QES is a part of the All-India quarterly establishment-based employment survey; it will also include an informal sector survey, covering establishments employing less than 10 people, being done by the Labour Bureau.