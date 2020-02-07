Emission norms: 14 non-compliant power plants get CPCB notice

According to the last update published by the Central Electricity Authority, as on September 2019, most of these plants were in various stages of implementing the environmental mandate.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has sent show-cause notices to 14 coal-based power plants with 13,060 megawatt (MW) of generation capacity, asking them to explain why should not they be fined and closed for not complying with the mandate to install emission-reducing equipment within the stipulated deadline of December 31, 2019.

Of these units, nine with an aggregate capacity of 9,440 MW are located in and around Delhi. Their upgrade was expected to play a role in controlling high pollution levels in the National Capital Region. While most of the units are owned by the respective state governments, notices have also been sent to power plants run by NTPC (for 630 MW units in Dadri and 1,500 MW units in Jhajjar) and subsidiaries of private companies like L&T (1,400 MW in Nabha) and Hinduja Group (520 MW in Vizag). According to the copies of the CPCB notices, reviewed by FE, the ministry of environment, forest and climate change has invoked the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 to direct power generators to respond to the charges by February 15.

Power plants had been directed by the CPCB to meet the revised norms through staggered installation of flue gas de-sulphurisation (FGD) units and electrostatic precipitators (ESP) between 2019 and 2022. The plants which received the CPCB notices were supposed to have executed them by 2019-end.

According to the last update published by the Central Electricity Authority, as on September 2019, most of these plants were in various stages of implementing the environmental mandate. While addressing queries on this issue, Union power minister RK Singh said in a post-Budget press conference on Saturday, “The plants are expected to go to court and ask for more time. I believe that if one has been diligent and taken steps in the right direction, then probably the CPCB and NGT may take a liberal view and grant them extra time, and if they are not, they will have to be shut down.”

It requires an estimated around Rs 40 lakh per MW for FGD installation, but for some plants, the landed cost goes up to 77% higher than the government estimate. According to a report by SBI Caps, NTPC has been the frontrunner in bidding out FGD tenders, awarding 27.5 GW till December 15, 2019. CLP India’s 1,320 MW Jhajjar Power plant is the only station to have commissioned such equipment till September 2019.

As FE recently reported, as many as 29 power plants in the country with a combined capacity of about 12,000 MW will require to be shut down by early 2022 in order to ensure that India meets its international environmental commitments under the 2015 Paris Agreement. These power plants will be 25 years of age by then and do not have adequate space to install FGDs and ESPs.