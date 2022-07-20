EMI bounce rates inch up in June

The share of failed auto-debit requests on the National Automated Clearing House (NACH) platform in June rose marginally to 29.22% in volume terms after moderating to 28.98% in May.

In value terms, however, the bounce rate fell 15 bps to 22.8% compared to the previous month.

Despite a rise in bounce rates in June, the failed auto-debit transactions have declined compared to the pandemic period, which is indicative of an improving payment capacity of account holders. The bounce rates were at 36.51% in June last year in the midst of the second wave of the pandemic and remained at elevated levels till November. The bounce rates have declined substantially throughout the current calendar year so far compared to the pandemic level.

However, despite the offshoots of loan growth, the Russia-Ukraine conflict can pose macro-economic challenges related to cost inflation, higher interest rates and exchange rate volatility can have an impact on asset quality, ratings agency Icra had said in a report in April. While inflation in India has remained elevated and outside of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance levels, the central bank has raised the policy repo rates in May and June, with more rate hikes are expected in coming months.

As per data released by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), of the 104.8 million debit requests made in June, 30.6 million bounced while of the total requests made for Rs 99,060 crore, declines were to the tune of Rs 21,606 crore.

The percentage of failed auto-debit requests out of the total requests that go through the NACH platform are typically called bounce rates. NACH is an online platform developed by NPCI which allows lenders to perform interbank, repetitive and bulk transactions. The nature of the transactions through NACH includes distribution of salaries, subsidies, interest payments or periodic payments such as EMI, mutual fund investments and insurance premium.

Bounce rates are considered to gauge the repayment capacity of retail borrowers as loan repayments are also processed through the platform. Despite the rise in bounce rates in June, the overall asset quality in the retail segment has improved in the last six months as defaults over 90 days have declined in all retail loan categories while loan inquiries have improved, especially in the personal loan category, according to a report by TransUnion Cibil. The retail loan segment will be the driver of loan growth for lenders in the current financial year as bounce rates have reduced and collections, Icra said.