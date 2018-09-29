Electricity trading at IEX breaches 300-MU mark

The highest price touched for a 15-minute block to be supplied on Friday went up to as high as Rs 16.49/unit.

Marking the third record touched this week, as much as 306 million units (MU) of electricity was traded in spot power trading on Friday at the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX). The all-time high volume is 130% higher than what was traded for the same day last year. The average spot power price at the exchange was Rs 6.67/unit, a 48% rise year-on-year. The highest price touched for a 15-minute block to be supplied on Friday went up to as high as Rs 16.49/unit.

According to sources, the biggest sellers were Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan. Experts said a sudden fall in temperature in north India due to rains led states in the area offering surplus power for sale.