Electricity generation seen rising 6.4% in FY20

By: |
Published: May 16, 2019 1:37:03 AM

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) expects electricity generation from conventional power sources, which comprise 80% of the total production capacity, to rise 6.4% y-o-y to 1,330 billion units (BU) in FY20.

Electricity generation seen rising 6.4% in FY20Electricity generation seen rising 6.4% in FY20

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) expects electricity generation from conventional power sources, which comprise 80% of the total production capacity, to rise 6.4% y-o-y to 1,330 billion units (BU) in FY20. Thermal, nuclear and hydro power plants generated 1,249 BU in FY19, recording an annual growth of 3.6%. If the generation targets estimated in CEA’s FY20 annual generation programme are to be achieved, private power plants would have to raise their annual production by 5.7% y-o-y, indicating a much needed rise in their utilisation levels. Simultaneously, generation from central and state government-owned plants should rise by 1.3% and 12.5%, respectively.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ECONOMY
  3. Electricity generation seen rising 6.4% in FY20
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition