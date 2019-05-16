Electricity generation seen rising 6.4% in FY20

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) expects electricity generation from conventional power sources, which comprise 80% of the total production capacity, to rise 6.4% y-o-y to 1,330 billion units (BU) in FY20. Thermal, nuclear and hydro power plants generated 1,249 BU in FY19, recording an annual growth of 3.6%. If the generation targets estimated in CEA's FY20 annual generation programme are to be achieved, private power plants would have to raise their annual production by 5.7% y-o-y, indicating a much needed rise in their utilisation levels. Simultaneously, generation from central and state government-owned plants should rise by 1.3% and 12.5%, respectively.